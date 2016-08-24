Drugmaker Hikma first-half core operating profit falls 14 pct

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its core operating profit fell 14 percent to $176 million, hurt by lower contribution from specific market opportunities for its generics business.
** The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, reported revenue of $882 million for six months ended June 30.
** Hikma warned in August that full-year core operating profit from its generics unit would be hurt by delayed approvals of new products and higher-than-expected costs.
** Generics segment accounted for 30 percent of company's first-half revenue.
** Hikma bought Boehringer's U.S. generic drug business for $2.65 bln in 2015, as it tried to gain scale in a highly competitive part of the pharmaceutical market.
** It said on Wednesday that it is making significant progress with integration and is on track to deliver cost synergies for the Boehringer deal.
** Hikma said it continued to expect 2016 revenue to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.