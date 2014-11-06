UPDATE 1-Hikma raises full-year revenue forecast

(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
Nov 6 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
raised its full-year revenue growth target to 7 percent,
citing strong demand for its high-margin injectible drugs,
particularly in the United States.
The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and
non-branded generics and injectible drugs, had earlier forecast
sales growth of around 5 percent for this year.
Shares in Hikma were down 2.5 percent at 1920 pence in thin
trading on Thursday morning.
Citi analysts said the strong trading and guidance upgrades
were positive, but the market consensus was already at these
levels.
"Given Street was already ahead on Injectibles/Generics, we
see limited upgrades to 2014 consensus," the analysts wrote in a
note.
The company also raised its full-year revenue growth
forecast for its injectible drugs business to 25 percent, with
adjusted operating margins of above 35 percent.
"The continued strength of our injectibles business reflects
the benefit of our broad portfolio and our success in capturing
market opportunities," Chairman and Chief Executive Said
Darwazah said in a statement.
Hikma said in May that it expected its injectibles business
to show a 20 percent growth in 2014 and raised its adjusted
operating margins forecast to around 35 percent in 2014.
The company, which has grown over the past year on the back
of a shortage for the antibiotic doxycycline, said it expected
generic drugs revenue of about $215 million this year.
Hikma, also raised its adjusted operating margin forecast
for the unit to around 55 percent from about 45 percent.
The company said in March that growth in its generics
business would be muted this year, as competition increased in
the U.S. doxycycline market, and estimated revenue of about $170
million.
The drugmaker, which received a warning letter from U.S.
health regulators in late October following an inspection of its
Portugal plant in March, also said it would work with the FDA to
resolve all issues at the plant as quickly as possible.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)