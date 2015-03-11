Hikma profit jumps on strong injectible drug sales

BRIEF-Intellicheck Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Intellicheck announces first quarter 2017 financial results
March 11 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 21 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectible drugs, particularly in the United States.
The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectible drugs, also said it expected 2015 revenue growth of about 6 percent in constant currency terms.
Pretax profit rose to $362 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $298 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Intellicheck announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Files for offering of upto 35.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S