Injectables business boosts Hikma Pharma's profit

March 13 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
reported a 19 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong
growth in its lucrative injectables business, which has drawn
interest from several bidders.
The company, founded in 1978 in Jordan, said it expected
overall revenue to increase 10 percent in 2013, with revenue in
the injectables business expected to grow in the low
double-digits.
The company's profit attributable to shareholders rose to
$120.5 million on an adjusted basis in the year ended Dec. 31,
from $100.9 million last year.
Revenue increased 21 percent to $1.11 billion.
Revenue in the injectables business rose 49 percent to $470
million, driven mainly by an 83 percent increase in sales in the
United States.
Hikma's injectables business, the second-biggest supplier of
generic injectables in the United States, has been able to take
advantage of a drug shortage there as several generic drugmakers
have been forced to cut capacity in the face of stringent
regulatory scrutiny due to quality issues.
Hikma said earlier this month it was reviewing options for
the injectables business after getting several expressions of
interest at a time when M&A activity in injectables is heating
up.
The company did not offer an update on the review in
Wednesday's statement.
Hikma's shares, listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2005,
closed at 975 pence on Tuesday.