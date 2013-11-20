版本:
BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals signs $40 mln supply deal with Unilife

Nov 20 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Signed a long term commercial supply contract with Unilife Corporation * Signs long term supply agreement with Unilife * Deal for the use of Unifill prefilled syringes with a range of generic
