2013年 11月 23日 星期六

BRIEF-Hill received contract from governorate of basra to provide program management services in connection with basra's 2040 strategic plan

Nov 22 Hill International Inc : * Received contract from governorate of basra to provide program management

services in connection with basra's 2040 strategic plan * 1 year contract is automatically renewable for additional 2 years, has

estimated value of about $54 million over full 3year term * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
