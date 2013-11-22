BRIEF-Hill received contract from governorate of basra to provide program management services in connection with basra's 2040 strategic plan

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Nov 22 Hill International Inc : * Received contract from governorate of basra to provide program management
services in connection with basra's 2040 strategic plan * 1 year contract is automatically renewable for additional 2 years, has
estimated value of about $54 million over full 3year term * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.