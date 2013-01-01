Oman awards Hill International $108.5 mln airport contract

MUSCAT Jan 1 Oman has awarded U.S. firm Hill
International a two-year contract worth 41.8 million
rials ($108.5 million) to supervise the expansion of Muscat's
international airport, a transport ministry statement said on
Tuesday.
Hill International will replace Danish consulting group COWI
after the ministry of transport opted not to renew a contract
signed in 2008 to supervise the project.
Oman is expanding the airport's terminal building and the
airfield in a project that has been dogged by delays.
Initially, the sultanate planned to complete the expansion,
worth $7 billion, by the end of 2012, but has revised its
completion date to late 2014.
"COWI are blamed by the some officials for delaying the
project by two years and that is the reason why they are being
replaced," a transport ministry official, who did not want to be
identified, told Reuters.
COWI could not immediately be reached for comment.
Hill International's contract starts on Jan. 1, 2013.
Oman is also extending Salalah airport in the south and
building new airports in Sohar, Ras Al Hadd and Duqm.