Hillenbrand to buy Germany's Coperion Capital for about $528 mln

Oct 16 Hillenbrand Inc said it would buy privately held Coperion Capital GmbH for about 408 million euros ($527.8 million) to enhance its process equipment business.

The acquisition of Stuttgart, Germany-based Coperion Capital includes the assumption of an estimated 76 million euros of net debt and a pension liability of 100 million euros.

The deal, which is expected to close in December or January, will immediately add to Hillenbrand's earnings, excluding one-time costs.