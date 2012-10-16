UPDATE 3-Hillenbrand turns industrial equipment maker with biggest buy

By A. Ananthalakshmi
Oct 16 U.S. coffin maker Hillenbrand Inc
will buy Coperion Capital GmbH, a German maker of material
handling equipment, for 408 million euros ($528 million) in its
biggest acquisition yet, moving further away from its core
business.
The transformation of Hillenbrand to an industrial equipment
maker will add more than 20 cents per share to its earnings,
excluding one-time costs, in the first year, Chief Financial
Officer Cynthia Lucchese told Reuters in an interview.
Hillenbrand, known for its Batesville caskets and other
funeral-related products, has diversified into material handling
in recent years through acquisitions, as the casket business has
taken a hit with more people opting for cremation.
The company, which currently gets two-thirds of its revenue
from making caskets, will now get two-thirds of its revenue from
industrial equipment, Lucchese said.
Coperion makes compounding and bulk material handling
equipment for the chemical, food processing, mineral and
pharmaceutical industries. The deal value includes debt and
pension liabilities.
"Their strategy is to use the cash flow from the casket
business to diversify and grow into other niche industrial
businesses with a higher growth profile," said Daniel Moore, an
analyst with CJS Securities.
The acquisition will make Hillenbrand's business more
cyclical but will also significantly increase their growth
potential, Moore said.
However, Standard and Poor's downgraded the company's credit
rating saying the acquisition adds business and financial risk
with increased exposure to cyclical markets and higher leverage.
The company's process equipment segment will generate
revenue of over $1 billion after the Coperion acquisition, and
grow at more than a 30 percent compounded annual growth rate
over the next few years, CEO Kenneth Camp said on a conference
call with analysts.
Hillenbrand is actively looking at more acquisitions, but
will not make a big one in the short term as it digests the
Coperion acquisition, Camp added.
Hillenbrand is buying the Stuttgart, Germany-based company,
which had revenue of 520 million euros ($672.67 million) for the
year ended September, from venture capital firm Deutsche
Beteiligungs AG.
It expects to fund the deal with cash on hand and its
revolving credit facility. The deal is expected to close in
December or January.
P&M Corporate Finance LLC advised Hillenbrand in the
transaction.
Shares of Hillenbrand, valued at about $1.2 billion, were up
4 percent at $19.40 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.