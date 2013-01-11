ON THE MOVE-Hilliard Lyons adds adviser duo in South Carolina

Jan 11 Hilliard Lyons, the Louisville,
Kentucky-based brokerage firm, said on Friday it added a team of
two veteran advisers from Scott & Stringfellow who managed $175
million in client assets.
Advisers Donald McDonald and Carol Carson moved to Hilliard
Lyons after roughly a decade with Richmond, Virginia-based Scott
& Stringfellow, the Richmond, Virginia-based investment banking
and brokerage subsidiary of BB&T Corporation.
McDonald, who has worked in the industry for 30 years,
joined as a senior vice president, while Carson, a 13-year
industry veteran, joined as a vice president.
The advisers are based in Greenville, South Carolina.
Hilliard Lyons, founded in 1854, currently has 70 branches
in 12 states across the United States.