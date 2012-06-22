ON THE MOVE-Hilliard Lyons adds adviser team with $350 mln in assets

June 22 Hilliard Lyons, the Louisville,
Kentucky-based brokerage firm, said on Friday it added a team of
veteran advisers from Scott & Stringfellow who managed $350
million in client assets.
Advisers David Kirby and Kathy Lester moved to the
158-year-old firm on Friday from Scott & Stringfellow, the
Richmond, Virginia-based investment banking and brokerage
subsidiary of BB&T Corporation.
Kirby, a nearly two-decade industry veteran, had been with
Scott & Stringfellow since 2004.
Both advisers joined Hilliard Lyons as financial consultants
and senior vice presidents. They are based in Charleston, West
Virginia.
Hilliard Lyons, founded in 1854, currently has 70 branches
in 12 states cross the United States.