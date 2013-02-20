ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch adviser team moves to Hilliard Lyons

Feb 20 Three former Merrill Lynch advisers in North Carolina have left the Bank of America Corp-owned wealth management division to join the boutique brokerage Hilliard Lyons, the firm said on Wednesday.

Advisers Peter Shanahan, Dwayne Powell and Deane Gauthier joined Hilliard Lyons in Hendersonville, North Carolina, where they opened a new office for the firm. The advisers managed $165 million in client assets at Merrill.

Bank of America declined to comment on the departures.

Shanahan, who has worked in the advising industry for nearly three decades, joined Hilliard Lyons as a senior vice president. The three advisers together formed the SPG Group.

The team was joined by client service associates Ann Lamb and Kelly Maumenee, also formerly with Merrill.

Two other veteran Merrill Lynch teams recently departed. In California, advisers Nikesh Kadakia, Joseph Pastore and Kirk Snyder moved to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management on Friday, while Pennsylvania-based advisers Greg Sarian and Frank Masse moved to HighTower Advisors LLC, also on Friday.

Hilliard Lyons, founded in 1854 in Louisville, Kentucky, currently has 70 branches in 12 states.