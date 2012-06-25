REFILE-Hillshire Brands likely a takeover target-analyst

June 25 Hillshire Brands, set to become a
pure-play meat company later this week, could attract takeover
interest from Hormel Foods Corp, Tyson Foods Inc
and Smithfield Foods Inc as well as Brazil's JBS
and Brasil Foods, an analyst said on
Monday.
Sara Lee Corp, the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages,
Ball Park hot dogs and Hillshire Farms lunch meat, is expected
to spin off its European coffee and tea business on Thursday. It
will then change its name to Hillshire Brands.
A takeover of Hillshire Brands is "fairly likely," Bernstein
Research analyst Alexia Howard said, adding that there was a
range of potential suitors.
Hormel and Tyson are "clearly emerging as the two most
likely winners," Howard said, noting that both companies have a
strategic rationale for the deal as well as the financial
capability.
Smithfield has neither the multiple nor the balance sheet
strength to do it, Howard said. JBS likely has the appetite but
not the financial strength, she said, adding that Brasil Foods
was less likely since its lack of geographic overlap makes cost
savings less likely.
Sara Lee, Tyson, Smithfield and Brasil Foods were not
immediately available to comment on the report. JBS and Hormel
had no immediate comment.