Pilgrim's Pride offers to buy Hillshire in $6.4 bln deal

Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
May 27 Poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp said it offered to buy packaged food company Hillshire Brands Co in a deal valued at $6.4 billion.
The cash offer of $45 per share represents a premium of about 22 percent to Hillshire's Friday closing. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.