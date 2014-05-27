版本:
Pilgrim's Pride offers to buy Hillshire in $6.4 bln deal

May 27 Poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp said it offered to buy packaged food company Hillshire Brands Co in a deal valued at $6.4 billion.

The cash offer of $45 per share represents a premium of about 22 percent to Hillshire's Friday closing. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
