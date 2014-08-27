版本:
Tyson wins U.S. antitrust approval of Hillshire deal - U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON Aug 27 Tyson Foods Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its purchase of Hillshire Brands Company, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The companies agreed to sell Heinold Hog Markets to win approval for the $8.5 billion deal, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
