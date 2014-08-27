Tyson wins U.S. antitrust approval of Hillshire deal - U.S. Justice Dept

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara license application resubmission for review by FDA
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA
WASHINGTON Aug 27 Tyson Foods Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its purchase of Hillshire Brands Company, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The companies agreed to sell Heinold Hog Markets to win approval for the $8.5 billion deal, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
BEIJING, April 28 Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.