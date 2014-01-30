Hillshire relies on price increases to combat input costs

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 Hillshire Brands Co topped analysts' expectations in the second quarter as the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park hot dogs raised prices to offset higher commodity costs.
Reported operating income rose to $116 million, or 91 cents a share in the quarter ended Dec. 28, from $99 million, or 47 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 66 cents a share, beating the analysts' average estimate of 50 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.