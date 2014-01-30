版本:
Hillshire relies on price increases to combat input costs

Jan 30 Hillshire Brands Co topped analysts' expectations in the second quarter as the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park hot dogs raised prices to offset higher commodity costs.

Reported operating income rose to $116 million, or 91 cents a share in the quarter ended Dec. 28, from $99 million, or 47 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 66 cents a share, beating the analysts' average estimate of 50 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
