公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 02:45 BJT

BRIEF-Hillshire Brands exec comments

May 2 Hillshire Brands Co : * CEO says does not believe that vertical integration is an advantage to it * CFO says plans to raise dividend and will have more to say about it in August

