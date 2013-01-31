Hillshire Brands profit down from year ago

Jan 31 Hillshire Brands Co reported sharply lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, hurt by the loss of discontinued operations.

The maker of Hillshire Farm lunch meat and Jimmy Dean sausage said net income was $65 million, or 53 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter, ended on December 29, down from $469 million, or $3.94 per share, a year earlier, when the company was much larger and called Sara Lee.