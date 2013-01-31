Hillshire Brands profit down from year ago

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Hillshire Brands Co reported sharply lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, hurt by the loss of discontinued operations.
The maker of Hillshire Farm lunch meat and Jimmy Dean sausage said net income was $65 million, or 53 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter, ended on December 29, down from $469 million, or $3.94 per share, a year earlier, when the company was much larger and called Sara Lee.
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.