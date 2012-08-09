UPDATE 3-Hillshire Brands' 2013 forecast below Street view

* Sees FY 2013 earnings $1.40-$1.55/shr; Street view $1.62

* Did not report 4th-quarter earnings due to restatement

* Says cost-cutting will not offset inflation

By Martinne Geller

Aug 9 Hillshire Brands Co forecast fiscal 2013 profit below Wall Street estimates as the newly independent meat company tries to improve its performance with new products and marketing.

The company, which changed its name from Sara Lee in June after spinning off its drinks unit, did not report earnings on Thursday as originally planned, due to the need to restate historical results to reflect accounting issues at discontinued operations.

Company executives said on Thursday they were confident they could file their quarterly report with U.S. securities regulators by the end-of-August deadline. But they admitted they were waiting for D.E Master Blenders, the spun-off company, to finish its investigation into fraud, tax and inventory issues at its Brazilian operations.

Hillshire did say that for fiscal 2013, which started on July 1, it expects adjusted earnings of $1.40 to $1.55 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $1.62, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, after the company had earlier said it expected a 2013 operating margin that looked similar to the 8.1 percent margin it earned in 2012.

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said the new forecast implied a margin of 7.6 percent, which he said was not similar.

The company said it expects commodity costs to be down modestly this year, but that increases in other areas, such as labor and general administrative expenses, would lead to higher costs overall that cannot be fully offset by cost-savings.

"The fact that (earnings-per-share) are going to be lower than expected despite what should be a rare cost tailwind is disappointing to us," said Goldman in a research note.

Hillshire shares were up 3.3 percent at $26.00 on Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman guessed that some short-sellers, who hoped for a stock drop, were covering their bearish bets in moves that would send the shares up.

"Some shorts may cover today, as earnings-per-share may come in higher than uber-bears expected. But from our perspective, the stock deserves to be down," he said.

Short-sellers borrow shares in hopes that a stock price will fall, and that they will be able to buy shares to repay the loan at a lower price.

TRANSITION YEAR

Chief Executive Sean Connolly said Hillshire Brands was in the midst of a difficult operating environment and that 2013 would be a "transition year."

"We are just beginning to see the impact of our plan to strengthen our core business and expand into adjacencies," Connolly said. "Our volumes have stabilized and performance across our key brands has improved."

He pointed to the company's Ball Park brand, where a new line of hamburger patties is performing well.

For the fourth quarter, Hillshire reported net sales of $1.02 billion, unchanged from a year earlier.

Adjusted operating segment income declined, hurt by an 8.9 percent increase in marketing spending.

In the company's retail segment, organic sales rose 1.7 percent, driven by price increases and a shift toward more expensive products. Sales volume rose 0.8 percent.

The company said full-year sales should be little changed from fiscal 2012's $4.09 billion. Analysts were expecting $4.15 billion.

Hillshire said in June that there would be no impact on fiscal 2013 results, though it would have to restate numbers for fiscal years 2009 through 2011 and for the first three quarters of fiscal 2012.