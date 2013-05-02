Hillshire Brands reports quarterly profit

May 2 Hillshire Brands Co reported a quarterly net profit on Thursday, reversing a year-earlier loss that was due to discontinued operations.

The newly independent meat company, whose brands include Ball Park hot dogs and Jimmy Dean sausages, said net income was $93 million, or 75 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on March 30.

That compares with a net loss of $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier, before the company spun off its drink business into D.E Master Blenders 1753 NV.

On a continuing operations basis, earnings were 34 cents per share in the latest quarter, up from 23 cents a year earlier. And excluding one-time items, earnings were 35 cents per share.

Net sales fell 1 percent to $924 million, hurt by a decline in the food service business.