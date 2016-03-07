Hilton unit settles Do Not Call charges in New York

NEW YORK, March 7 A timeshare unit of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc agreed to pay $250,500 and improve its business practices to settle charges it made hundreds of unsolicited telemarketing sales calls to New Yorkers who had signed up for the National Do Not Call Registry.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who announced the settlement on Monday, said Hilton Grand Vacations Co. violated the state's "Do Not Call" law by making 334 unsolicited calls to 133 people who had registered not to receive them.

The accord will help "ensure that residents who opt out of receiving promotional calls are not forced to deal with these harassing messages," Cuomo said.

As part of the settlement, Hilton Grand Vacations agreed to limit future calls but can place some calls to people with whom Hilton already does business, Cuomo said. The unit did not admit wrongdoing and cooperated with the state probe.

Hilton Grand Vacations did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Its parent operates hotels under brands such as Hilton, DoubleTree, Embassy Suites and Waldorf Astoria.

On Feb. 26, Hilton said it planned to spin off Hilton Grand Vacations into a new public company that would manage nearly 50 resorts in the United States and Europe. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)