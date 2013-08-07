Hilton selects banks to lead initial public offering: sources

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 Hilton Worldwide Inc has selected banks to lead an initial public offering, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Hilton, owned by Blackstone Group LP, has selected Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to lead the deal.
Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Blackstone declined to comment. Hilton, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.