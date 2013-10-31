Blackstone's Hilton looks to launch IPO week of Dec. 2 -sources

Oct 31 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc,
owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, is
aiming to launch its initial public offering the week of Dec. 2,
two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The people cautioned that the timing of the float could
change depending upon a regulatory review which is still in
process. They asked not to be identified because the timing of
the IPO is still confidential.
Blackstone declined to comment, while a Hilton
representative did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 in a $26.7 billion
deal, which was one of the largest leveraged buyouts that
preceded the 2008 global financial crisis. In September, Hilton
filed for an IPO to raise $1.25 billion.
Blackstone is hoping the stock market will value Hilton at
around $30 billion, sources previously told Reuters.
Founded in 1919 by Conrad Hilton, the hotel operator's
brands include such high-end names as Conrad and Waldorf
Astoria. Hilton has 4,041 hotels, or 665,667 rooms under its
umbrella, located in 90 countries. The company itself owns or
leases 157 hotels, including the Waldorf Astoria in New York and
the Hilton Hawaiian Village.
The IPO comes as Blackstone looks to exit several real
estate investments. This week, shopping center unit Brixmor
Property Group Inc raised $825 million in an IPO.
Blackstone in July filed to take another hotel chain,
Extended Stay America Inc, public, and the company said on
Thursday it could be valued at as much as $4.2 billion.
It is also looking to sell or take public hotel chain La
Quinta, potentially valuing it at up to $4.5 billion.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters on the
Hilton offering.