Hilton Worldwide Inc prices IPO at $20

BRIEF-Atico Mining says produced 2,550 ounces of gold in Q1
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
Dec 11 Hilton Worldwide Inc, the world's largest hotel operator, raised roughly $2.26 billion in its IPO on Wednesday after pricing shares toward the high end of the range.
Backed by private equity and real estate firm Blackstone Group LP, Hilton priced its shares at $20. The company and existing shareholders offered 112.8 million shares at a range of $18 to $21.
The Blackstone funds that bought Hilton aren't selling any shares in the offering.
Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 for $26.7 billion, including debt, in one of the largest leveraged buyouts before the 2008 global financial crisis.
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
* The Weather Company and Lyft collaborate to provide personalized recommendations for made for samsung app users
BRASILIA, April 11 A Brazilian supreme court justice has ordered investigations into 71 sitting lawmakers and nine ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet allegedly linked to the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal, Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.