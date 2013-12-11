版本:
Hilton Worldwide Inc prices IPO at $20

Dec 11 Hilton Worldwide Inc, the world's largest hotel operator, raised roughly $2.26 billion in its IPO on Wednesday after pricing shares toward the high end of the range.

Backed by private equity and real estate firm Blackstone Group LP, Hilton priced its shares at $20. The company and existing shareholders offered 112.8 million shares at a range of $18 to $21.

The Blackstone funds that bought Hilton aren't selling any shares in the offering.

Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 for $26.7 billion, including debt, in one of the largest leveraged buyouts before the 2008 global financial crisis.
