UPDATE 3-Hilton Worldwide raises over $2.3 bln in biggest-ever hotel IPO

By Olivia Oran
Dec 11 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc
raised $2.34 billion in its IPO on Wednesday,
returning to the public markets some six years after Blackstone
Group LP took it private in one of the largest deals of
the leveraged buyout boom.
Hilton, whose brands include such high-end names as Conrad
and Waldorf Astoria, priced its shares at $20, within the
expected range, and gave the world's largest hotel operator an
equity value of $19.7 billion. The stock will begin trading on
the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol
"HLT."
Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 for $26.7 billion,
including debt, at the height of the market. The financial
crisis hit soon after, leaving the company facing a large debt
pile due to the leveraged buyout and a recession that hit
business. Blackstone refinanced about $13 billion of the hotel
chain's debt before launching the IPO.
It also plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay
$1.25 billion in debt.
"Blackstone must be wiping their brow knowing that the
company had a label since they bought it at the top [of the
market]," said David Menlow, president of IPO research firm IPO
Financial Network. "Even with the markets changing the way they
have, it's been a beneficial outcome for them."
Blackstone has invested in total about $6.4 billion in
Hilton, and the 76.2 percent stake its funds will hold after the
IPO would be worth about $15 billion, meaning it is on course to
make more than 2.3 times its money. This means that Hilton ranks
as one of the most successful private equity deals of its size.
Hilton and existing shareholders sold 117.6 million shares
in the IPO, the second-largest float this year behind oil
pipeline holding company Plains GP Holdings LP.
Hilton had initially offered 112.8 million shares at an
expected range of $18 to $21. But a source familiar with the IPO
said the float was oversubscribed by around 10 times, meaning
investor demand far outstripped supply.
Hilton, which was founded in 1919 by Conrad Hilton, operates
in 90 countries, has more than 4,000 hotels and 670,000 rooms
under its umbrella. The company itself owns or leases 157
hotels, including the Waldorf Astoria in New York and the Hilton
Hawaiian Village.
Hilton's IPO comes as the U.S. hotel industry has been
recovering along with the economy, with room rates and occupancy
levels expected to increase in 2014, according to
PricewaterhouseCoopers. The Dow Jones U.S. Hotels index has
risen nearly 30 percent so far this year. It also comes amid a
surging IPO market, spurred by a market rally and low interest
rates.
Several private equity firms have taken advantage of
favorable markets to sell or list assets. Another
Blackstone-backed hotel company, Extended Stay America Inc
, raised about $565 million in November.
Blackstone also plans an IPO of hotel chain La Quinta, sources
previously told Reuters. The investment firm also listed Brixmor
Property Group Inc earlier this year.
Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley led the
Hilton offering.