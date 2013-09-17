RLPC-Hilton Worldwide sets pricing on $5.85 bln loan

| Sept 17
Sept 17 Hilton Worldwide Inc set indicative
pricing on its new $5.85 billion refinancing credit, sources
told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The company held a lender meeting Tuesday morning in New
York City.
Proceeds of the new credit will refinance existing debt in
advance of Hilton's initial public offering.
The new $850 million, five-year term loan B-1 is guided at
LIB+300 basis points, with a 1 percent Libor floor and an
original issue discount (OID) of 99.5.
The new $5 billion, seven-year term loan B-2 is guided at
LIB+325-350, with a 1 percent Libor floor and an OID of 99.
The TLB-1 and TLB-2 are expected to be covenant-lite.
The loans will carry 101 soft call protection for six
months.
The borrower on the credit is Hilton Worldwide Finance, LLC,
sources added.
Deutsche Bank is lead left on the loans, with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman
Sachs to the right.
Hilton expects to raise $1.25 billion from its initial
public offering.
New senior notes, a commercial mortgage-backed securities
loan at Hilton's domestic subsidiaries, and a new bank loan
backed by Hilton's Waldorf-Astoria New York property will also
be part of the refinancing package.
Hilton Worldwide serves 125 million guests annually at hotel
brands including Waldorf Astoria, Hampton Inn, Conrad,
Doubletree, and Embassy Suites.
In October 2007 Hilton was acquired by affiliates of The
Blackstone Group. That transaction was financed with $20.6
billion of mortgage and mezzanine debt and approximately $5.7
billion of equity invested by the Blackstone Group.