Hilton revenue rises due to higher occupancy, room rates

Feb 27 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hotel operator by market capitalization, reported a 13 percent rise in revenue due to higher occupancy and room rates at most of its properties.

Revenue rose to $2.64 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Total revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 4.7 percent.
