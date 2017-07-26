Hilton's revenue rises 20.3 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, reported a 20.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as more people booked rooms at higher prices.

Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders was $166 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30. The company's net income in the year-ago quarter was $239 million, or 72 cents per share, reflecting $144 million from discontinued operations.

Excluding items, Hilton earned 52 cents in the quarter.

Revenue rose to $2.35 billion from $1.95 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)