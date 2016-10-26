UPDATE 3-Weak business travel weighs on Hilton forecast

* Co cuts 2016 RevPAR growth forecast to 1.5-2 pct from 2-4
pct
* 2017 RevPAR to grow 1-3 pct
* On track to complete spinoffs
(Adds details from conference call)
By Arunima Banerjee
Oct 26 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc,
owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, cut its full-year
forecast for a key revenue measure for the third time as it
struggles with weak business travel demand in a slowing global
economy.
Shares of the company, which also owns the Conrad and Double
Tree hotel chains, fell as much as 3.2 percent on Wednesday.
Larger rival Marriott International Inc's shares were
down 0.7 percent.
Hilton said it expects 2016 system-wide comparable revenue
per available room (RevPAR) to rise between 1.5 percent and 2
percent, down from its previous forecast of 2-4 percent.
RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily
room rate by its occupancy rate.
The company added that increasing uncertainty in Turkey,
France and Belgium due to recent attacks could temper its RevPAR
growth going forward.
Hilton's RevPAR in Europe, one of its biggest markets
outside the United States, slipped 0.7 percent in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30.
A decline in oil prices has also affected business travel in
emerging economies such as Latin America, the Middle East and
Russia.
"In the fourth quarter, we expect softness in (corporate)
transient growth to continue," Chief Executive Christopher
Nassetta said.
Corporate transient demand reflects individuals traveling
for business purposes.
Hilton said it expects RevPAR in 2017 to rise 1-3 percent
and adjusted earnings of 86-89 cents per share.
The Asia Pacific region was a bright spot where the company
expects a mid-single digit rise in 2016 RevPAR.
The hotel chain's system-wide RevPAR rose 1.3 percent in the
third quarter, while occupancy fell marginally and average daily
rate rose 1.5 percent.
Hilton said it was on track to complete the spinoffs of Park
Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations around the end of
the year.
China's HNA Group said on Monday it would buy a 25 percent
stake in Hilton from its biggest shareholder Blackstone Group LP
for $6.5 billion.
Excluding items, Hilton earned 23 cents per share, in line
with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $2.94 billion from $2.90 billion, missing
the average analyst estimate of $3.00 billion.
Up to Tuesday's close, Hilton's shares had risen 6.2 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)