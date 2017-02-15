Hilton's revenue rises 2.2 pct on higher bookings and prices

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.
Net loss attributable to Hilton stockholders was $387 million, or $1.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. The company reported net income of $814 million, or $2.47 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents per share.
During the quarter, Hilton incurred an aggregate tax charge of $513 million related to corporate restructuring.
Revenue rose to $2.92 billion from $2.86 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million