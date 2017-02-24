版本:
Hilton plans $1 bln share buyback; to change name

Feb 24 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, said on Friday its board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1 billion, and that it would change its corporate name to 'Hilton Inc' effective March 6.

Hilton also said its board declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on March 31. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
