UPDATE 1-Hilton sets $1 bln share buyback program

Feb 24 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc,
owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, said on Friday it
would buy back up to $1 billion of its shares, and that it would
change its corporate name to 'Hilton Inc', effective March 6.
Last week, Hilton reaffirmed its 2017 forecast for a key
revenue metric and said it felt more confident about achieving
it, as U.S. economic growth gains steam.
Hilton's board also declared a quarterly dividend of 15
cents per share, payable on March 31.
The Conrad and Double Tree hotels owner paid a dividend of 7
cents per share in December.
Based on Thursday's closing price of $57.21, Hilton can
purchase up to 17.5 million shares, or 5.3 percent of its total
outstanding shares as of Feb. 7.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)