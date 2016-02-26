版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 19:10 BJT

Hilton to spin off real estate, timeshare businesses

Feb 26 Hotels operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would spin off a bulk of its real estate business into a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT).

The company also said it would spin off its timeshare business, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), into a separate publicly traded company.

Hilton, which owns Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotel brands, reported a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to $2.86 billion, helped by higher room rates. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

