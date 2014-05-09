版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 9日 星期五 18:27 BJT

Hilton profit nearly quadruples as business travel increases

May 9 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's quarterly profit nearly quadrupled as increased business and leisure travel drove up occupancy and room rates.

The world's largest hotel operator said its net income attributable to shareholders rose to $123 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $34 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.36 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐