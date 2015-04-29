UPDATE 1-Hilton revenue beats Street on higher room rates, occupancy

(Adds details)
April 29 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc,
owner of Waldorf Astoria and Conrad brands of hotels, reported
higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher room
rates and increased occupancy.
System-wide comparable RevPAR, a key metric in the hotel
industry, increased 6.6 percent, excluding the impact of
currency rate fluctuations, in the first quarter ended March 31
from a year earlier, Hilton said on Wednesday.
RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily
room rate by its occupancy rate.
System-wide occupancy rose 2.1 percent. System-wide average
daily rate increased 3.5 percent.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.60 billion.
Hilton, the largest listed hotel operator in the United
States by market valuation, has been relatively unhurt by the
strong dollar as it receives more than three-quarters of its
adjusted EBITDA from the U.S. market.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $150
million, or 15 cents per share, from $123 million, or 12 cents
per share. Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per
share.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 12 cents per share
on revenue of $2.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Hilton said it now expects a profit of 79-83 cents per share
for 2015, up from its earlier forecast of 78-83 cents.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 83 cents per share on
revenue of $11.02 billion.
A strong GDP growth forecast and increased inbound travel to
the United States have encouraged hotel operators.
McLean, Virginia-based Hilton's shares have risen 12.8
percent this year. The Dow Jones U.S. Travel & Leisure Index
has risen 4.29 percent.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)