Hilton's revenue jumps 25 percent

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 25.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.
Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders was $74 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March. 31. The company reported net income of $309 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents per share in the first quarter.
Revenue rose to $2.16 billion from $1.73 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.