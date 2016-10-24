China's HNA Group to buy 25 pct stake in Hilton

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group said on Monday it agreed to buy an about 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc from Blackstone Group LP for $6.5 billion.
HNA is buying the stake at $26.25 per share, representing a premium of 14.6 percent to Hilton's closing price on Friday.
Blackstone's holding in Hilton will be reduced to 21 percent after the deal closes in the first quarter of 2017, the companies said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.