Hilton to sell NY's Waldorf Astoria hotel to Chinese insurer

Oct 6 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would sell the landmark Waldorf Astoria New York hotel to Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd for about $1.95 billion.

Waldorf Astoria New York is the flagship hotel of the company's luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.

Hilton Worldwide will continue to manage the hotel for the next 100 years as part of the deal. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)