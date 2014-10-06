Hilton to sell NY's Waldorf Astoria hotel to Chinese insurer

BRIEF-Martinrea International reports Q1 adjusted EPS c$0.45
* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017
Oct 6 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would sell the landmark Waldorf Astoria New York hotel to Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd for about $1.95 billion.
Waldorf Astoria New York is the flagship hotel of the company's luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.
Hilton Worldwide will continue to manage the hotel for the next 100 years as part of the deal. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at $9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.