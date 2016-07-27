Hilton's quarterly profit jumps 48 pct

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 27 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 48 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and occupancy at its hotels.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $239 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $161 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 4.4 pct to $3.05 billion. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.