Hilton's quarterly profit jumps 48 pct

July 27 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 48 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and occupancy at its hotels.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $239 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $161 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.

Revenue rose 4.4 pct to $3.05 billion. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)