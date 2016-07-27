UPDATE 4-Hilton, Marriott cut forecast for key revenue measure

* Hilton cuts 2016 RevPAR growth forecast to 2-4 pct from
3-5 pct
* Brexit, other events could hurt demand in Europe: Hilton
* Marriott sees 3 pct rise in RevPAR, down from 3-5 pct
* Hilton shares fall as much as 3 pct
(Adds Marriott's quarterly results)
By Shashwat Awasthi
July 27 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
and smaller rival Marriott International Inc lowered
their full-year forecasts for a key revenue metric, underscoring
the impact of political and economic uncertainties in markets
outside the United States.
Shares of Hilton, owner of the Waldorf Astoria and Conrad
hotel brands, fell as much as 3 percent on Wednesday.
Hotel operators and airlines around the world have been hit
by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European Union
and a number of deadly attacks in Europe this year.
Hilton, the world's largest hotel operator by market value,
cut its 2016 system-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR) for
the second time.
The company said it now expects an increase of 2-4 percent
for the metric on a comparable and currency-neutral basis, down
from its previous forecast of 3-5 percent growth.
RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily
room rate by its occupancy rate.
Hilton Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobs said "Brexit"
and other recent events in Europe could increase the uncertainty
and potentially hurt demand across the region.
Marriott, which is set to buy Sheraton hotels owner Starwood
Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc, also trimmed its
forecast for standalone comparable system-wide RevPAR.
The company forecast a 3 percent increase for the metric in
North America, down from its previous forecast of 3-5 percent.
Marriott, however, reported a higher-than-expected
second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in room rates and
occupancy in North America.
"While hotel performance reflected generally slower economic
growth, leisure travel demand remained robust and group business
performed well," Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said on
Wednesday.
Hilton reported second-quarter profit and revenue slightly
below Wall Street estimates and said the planned spin-off of its
real estate and timeshare businesses was on track to be
completed by the end of the year.
Hilton, which gets more than three quarters of its revenue
from the United States, said in February it would spin off most
of its real estate assets into a real estate investment trust,
after which the company would be separated into three
independent, publicly traded companies.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share in
the quarter ended June 30, 1 cent below the average analyst
estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $3.05 billion, missing analysts'
average estimate of $3.06 billion.
System-wide comparable RevPAR rose 2.9 percent on a
currency-neutral basis at hotels open for at least a year.
Hilton's average daily room rate rose 2.7 percent to $146.52
in the quarter, while occupancy inched up 0.1 percent to 78.9
percent.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Additional
reporting by Arunima Banerjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and
Maju Samuel)