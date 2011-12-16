版本:
Citi picked to advise on Himart sale -source

SEOUL Dec 16 Citi was picked to advise on the sale of a controlling stake in electronics retailer Himart, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

A spokesman at Eugene Corp, one of the three shareholders, declined to comment.

South Korea's retail giant, Lotte Shopping, said on Monday it might consider bidding for the electronics retailer.

