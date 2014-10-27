Hindustan Unilever Q2 net profit rises 8 pct, matches estimates

RPT-South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
MUMBAI Oct 27 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of consumer goods giant Unilever Plc , said second-quarter net profit grew 8 percent, in line with estimates as sales remained robust despite the country's slower economic growth.
Standalone net profit rose to 9.88 billion rupees ($161 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 9.14 billion rupees a year earlier, Hindustan Unilever said in a statement. The company is two-thirds owned by its Anglo-Dutch parent, and with a market value of close to $27 billion plays a key role in Unilever's Asia operations.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.88 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. (1 US dollar = 61.2650 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT