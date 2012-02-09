版本:
2012年 2月 9日

India's Hindalco expects cost pressures to remain

MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian non-ferrous metals producer Hindalco Industries expects input cost pressures to continue as oil and coal prices remain high, Managing Director Debu Bhattacharya told reporters on Thursday.

It also expects the macro-economic environment to remain adverse for the next few quarters, he said.

Earlier, the company missed estimates with a 2 percent drop in quarterly net profit as rising costs in its aluminium business and sluggish market conditions crimped its margins.

