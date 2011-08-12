UPDATE 1-India's Hindalco Q1 net up 20.6 pct, lags forecasts

(Adds details)

MUMBAI, Aug 12 India's Hindalco Industries said on Friday consolidated net profit for the fiscal first quarter rose almost 21 percent, as improved efficiency at the non-ferrous metals producer offset rising inflation and input costs.

India's largest aluminium producer, part of the $30 billion diversified Aditya Birla group, saw its results come in below market estimates during the April-June period on high global commodity prices and a slowdown in output.

Hindalco said aluminium production was flat compared to the previous year, at 140,387 metric tonnes. Copper production in the quarter fell 4.1 percent from last year to 73,192 metric tonnes due to a shutdown at one of the firm's smelters.

The company, which gets 40 percent of its Indian revenue from aluminium, is trebling capacity in the country to 1.9 million tonnes by 2013 at a cost of about $5 billion.

Aluminium prices have risen 6 percent this year due to a weaker dollar and strong demand from rapid growth in developing economies such as China and India.

Hindalco said in May it would raise debt of about 80 billion rupees ($1.76 billion) for an alumina smelter and captive power plant in the eastern state of Orissa.

The company reported net profit of 6.44 billion rupees ($141.8 million) for the quarter to ended in June compared with a consolidated net profit of 5.34 billion rupees ($117.6 million) a year ago.

Net sales and operating revenue rose 16.5 percent to 60.31 billion rupees in the first quarter.

A poll of nine brokerages had estimated net profit for the quarter at 7.1 billion rupees.

Its U.S. unit Novelis this week reported net profit of $62 million in the fiscal first quarter on a 23 percent rise in sales to $3.1 billion.

Shares in the company fell 4.5 percent to 150.20 rupees on Friday, in a Mumbai market down 1.3 percent.

($1 = 45.415 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)