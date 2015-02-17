COLUMN-As free trade pacts expand, U.S. trade deficit soars. Why add one more?

(Leo Hindery Jr. is managing partner of InterMedia Partners and
former chief executive officer of AT&T Broadband. The opinions
expressed here are his own.)
By Leo Hindery Jr.
Feb 17 President Barack Obama has called on
Congress to grant him fast-track trade authority for his
Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade agreement. The
administration insists the authority, which would give Congress
only an up-or-down vote on the agreement, is needed to get the
best possible terms from its trade partners along the Pacific
Rim.
During his 2008 presidential campaign, Obama promised to
renegotiate and improve the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA). But it now looks like what he really meant is to expand
on that flawed trade model and extend it to other countries.
Twenty-one years after NAFTA and four years after Obama's
2011 U.S.-South Korea Free Trade Agreement, there is abundant
data documenting how this trade model has been disastrous for
most U.S. businesses, farmers and workers.
Since the pacts were implemented, U.S. trade deficits, which
drag down economic growth, have soared more than 430 percent
with our free-trade partners. In the same period, they've
declined 11 percent with countries that are not free-trade
partners. Since fast-track trade authority was used to pass
NAFTA and the U.S. entrance into the World Trade Organization,
the overall annual U.S. trade deficit in goods has more than
quadrupled, from $218 billion to $912 billion.
The United States now has an annual $177-billion trade
deficit in goods with its 20 free-trade partners. Over the past
decade, however, U.S. export growth to countries that are not
free-trade partners exceeded the growth of free-trade partners
by 24 percent.
Under NAFTA, small U.S. firms' share of exports to Canada
and Mexico has fallen. Had these businesses not lost their share
of exports, they might instead be exporting $13.5 billion more
each year to Mexico and Canada.
Nearly 5 million U.S. manufacturing jobs - one in four -
have been lost since NAFTA and the various post-NAFTA expansion
deals were enacted through fast track. These free-trade
agreements have fundamentally transformed the types of jobs and
wages available for the 63 percent of all U.S. workers without a
college degree.
Three of every five displaced manufacturing workers rehired
in 2014 are earning lower wages, according to the Bureau of
Labor Statistics, with one-third taking a pay cut greater than
20 percent. As the unemployed manufacturing workers began
competing for service-industry jobs that can't be shipped
offshore, such as hospitality and retail, real wages have also
fallen in these sectors.
U.S. wages, overall, have barely increased in real terms
since 1974 - the year fast track was enacted - even as U.S.
worker productivity has doubled.
When asked how U.S. workers will fare against Vietnam's
58-cents-an-hour average minimum wage, Washington trade
officials hide behind the wording of the Trans-Pacific
Partnership's labor chapter. Yet this section only rehashes
labor standards that President George W. Bush included in his
pacts with Colombia, Panama and Peru, which, according to a new
Government Accountability Office report, have failed miserably
in improving working conditions in free-trade partner countries.
At the same time, cuts in consumer goods prices have not
been enough to offset the losses to middle-class wages under
these agreements. U.S. workers without college degrees have lost
roughly 12.2 percent of their wages - even after accounting for
the benefits of cheaper imported goods. This means less, not
more, consumer demand for U.S. manufacturing and service-sector
firms.
Obama administration trade officials say that this is old
news. They insist their agreements are different.
But Obama's 2011 trade deal with South Korea, which serves
as the template for the new Trans-Pacific Partnership, has
resulted in a 50 percent jump in the U.S. trade deficit with
South Korea in its first two years. This equates to 50,000 U.S.
jobs lost. Small-businesses' exports to South Korea have also
declined sharply, falling 14 percent. In just one month, October
2014, the United States had a $3-billion trade deficit in goods
with South Korea, the highest on record.
Recent trade flows, economists widely agree, have been a
significant contributor to the historic rise in U.S. income
inequality. The only debate is about the degree of trade's
responsibility. The Peterson Institute for International
Economics, for one, found that trade accounts for 39 percent of
the growth in wage inequality.
This makes it particularly perverse that Obama, who's
announced that his priorities are battling income inequality and
creating middle-class jobs, is pushing a Pacific region trade
pact that replicates the odious NAFTA terms that favor job
offshoring and bans responsible "Buy American" procurement
preferences.
It's no surprise that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce praises
Obama's trade agenda because the chamber mostly represents the
interests of the largest multinational firms, while running
roughshod over the interests of Main Street chamber members.
But the opposition to Trans-Pacific Partnership and Obama
administration trade policies by prominent economists and
policymakers who supported past free-trade agreements is
notable. Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who supported
NAFTA when he served in the Clinton cabinet, has come out
against it, as have pro-free-trade economists such as Paul
Krugman, Jeffrey Sachs and Joseph Stiglitz.
Jared Bernstein, Vice President Joe Biden's former chief
economist, has emphasized that without enforceable rules against
currency manipulation (a tool other countries can use to
unfairly subsidize their exports and undercut U.S. production),
the Trans-Pacific Partnership would further increase income
inequality and damage U.S. businesses and farmers. Even though
230 representatives and 60 senators now demand
currency-manipulation protection in the pact, the White House
has refused even to raise the issue.
All this goes a long way to explain why Obama's quest for
fast-track trade authority is facing broad opposition in
Congress. This power would irresponsibly empower Obama to sign
and enter into the Trans-Pacific Partnership even before
Congress votes to approve its terms. It would then guarantee an
up-or-down vote within 90 days with only limited debate and
amendments forbidden whether or not Congress' objectives for the
pact are met.
What's inexplicable is why the Obama administration is
pushing a trade agenda that so directly undermines the
middle-class economic agenda the president says he desires to be
his legacy. The only good news is that broad congressional
opposition to fast-track authority may save Obama and his
desired legacy from his proposed trade agenda.
