U.S. hiring outlook positive; global employers uncertain -report

NEW YORK, June 11 More employers in the United
States plan to hire workers next quarter than in any period
since the fourth quarter of 2008, according to a survey by
Manpower Group, the global employment services giant.
Manpower's quarterly survey released Tuesday found most
employers around the globe were uncertain about hiring more
workers in the July through September period given tepid
consumer demand. There were certain bright spots, however, with
employers in the United States and some parts of Europe feeling
cautiously optimistic.
"If you look at it from a global perspective, the overall
feeling is that there are definitely challenges," said
Manpower's CEO Jeff Joerres. But he said employers are more
optimistic than in past months about global economic prospects.
Manpower, which surveyed 42 economies, found that employers
in 31 countries and territories planned to hire next quarter.
Hiring intentions strengthened in 17 economies, including Spain,
Greece and the United States, compared to the previous quarter.
Hiring intentions remained unchanged in four economies and
weakened in 21, including France, China and India.
The United States added 175,000 jobs last month after adding
only 149,000 in April, the Labor Department said on Friday. The
unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 7.6 percent.
The United States' net employment outlook ticked forward one
point from the previous quarter to a seasonally adjusted
plus-12, the report said. The outlook measures the difference
between those adding jobs and those cutting jobs. Manpower's
index is a directional indicator rather than a predictor of the
size of job gains.
For the second consecutive quarter, employers in all 50
states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico have reported positive
hiring plans, Manpower said.
Joerres said U.S. companies still have concerns about what
will happen next in areas like Europe or China, about healthcare
costs and general uncertainty.
"In the past, that would shock the system," he said. "Today,
we're used to shocks."
More than one in four employers in the U.S. construction
sector have said they will hire in the quarter beginning in
July, the strongest outlook since before the global recession.
This is a positive sign for the housing market, Joerres said.
In Europe, hiring has stalled with growing uncertainties
among employers, the report said. But Joerres said the region
has had some positive indicators, including in Greece, which has
seen its still-negative hiring outlook improve for four
consecutive quarters.
"We're not saying Europe is out of the woods," Joerres said.
"It's that Europe is still moving and driving towards an overall
solution rather than falling off the cliff, and that's positive
for the rest of the world."
'LESS EMERGING AND MORE MATURE'
Hiring outlooks weakened in most of the Asia Pacific region,
most significantly in India, which reported the weakest
expectations since joining Manpower's survey eight years ago.
While none of the Indian employers surveyed by Manpower said
they intended to reduce their workforce this quarter, the hiring
expectations dropped 6 points from the previous quarter and 28
points from a year earlier to a plus-18. Joerres said the
decline is partly due to the slowdown of India's business
process outsourcing industry, which has matured.
"The Indias and Chinas of the world are in some ways less
emerging and more mature, and are feeling some of the illnesses
of a mature economy," Joerres said.
Sixty-one percent of Indian employers have also struggled to
find suitable employees, telling Manpower that recent graduates
of India's business and engineering schools often lack necessary
hard and soft skills.
The talent shortage has been an issue worldwide, with a lack
of skilled trades workers topping the list. Thirty-five percent
of employers reported difficulties in filling positions due to a
talent shortage, the highest proportion since 2007.
Employers in the United States and Germany, however,
reported a smaller talent shortage this year than last year,
with the lowest percentages reported in both countries since
2010.
Thirty-nine percent of U.S. employers reported difficulties
in filling positions, 10 percentage points less than last year,
and 35 percent of German employers, 7 percentage points less.