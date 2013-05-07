版本:
BRIEF-Hiscox - Q1 gross written premiums up 12.3 pct to 506.1 mln stg

LONDON May 7 Hiscox Ltd : * Q1 gross written premiums grew by 12.3 pct to 506.1 mln stg * Group experienced a very benign first quarter for claims * In a good position to benefit from rate rises in the U.S. casualty market * Source text for Eikon:

