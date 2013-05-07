BRIEF-Hiscox - Q1 gross written premiums up 12.3 pct to 506.1 mln stg

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
LONDON May 7 Hiscox Ltd : * Q1 gross written premiums grew by 12.3 pct to 506.1 mln stg * Group experienced a very benign first quarter for claims * In a good position to benefit from rate rises in the U.S. casualty market * Source text for Eikon:
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
* Union Pacific Corp files for offering of notes due 2027 and 2047; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nv8bpg) Further company coverage:
* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period