MOVES-Hiscox makes senior executive appointments

Oct 22 Specialist insurer Hiscox Ltd appointed Rick Wong as national broker relations manager and David Bailey as Southwest regional executive for Hiscox USA.

Wong was previously regional manager for Hiscox USA and Bailey was most recently the chief financial officer for Hiscox UK and Europe.

Hiscox USA provides a variety of specialty risk insurance products including general liability, errors and omissions, privacy/data breach, media liability, management liability, crime, kidnap and ransom, terrorism and commercial property. (Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Ted Kerr)