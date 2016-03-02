MOVES-Insurer Hiscox makes two hires to boost professional risks practice

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion
March 2 Insurer Hiscox Ltd made two appointments to boost its professional risks practice.
Hiscox named Sean Heardon as vice president and head of financial services and Maureen LePiane as senior vice president and head of middle market E&O.
Heardon come from Chubb Specialty Insurance, while LePiane previously led the E&O practice group at Allianz Global.
Both will report to Neil Lipuma, head of the professional risks practice for Hiscox USA. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.