MOVES-Insurer Hiscox makes two hires to boost professional risks practice

March 2 Insurer Hiscox Ltd made two appointments to boost its professional risks practice.

Hiscox named Sean Heardon as vice president and head of financial services and Maureen LePiane as senior vice president and head of middle market E&O.

Heardon come from Chubb Specialty Insurance, while LePiane previously led the E&O practice group at Allianz Global.

Both will report to Neil Lipuma, head of the professional risks practice for Hiscox USA. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

