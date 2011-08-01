UPDATE 2-Insurer Hiscox sinks to loss as disaster claims soar

* H1 loss 85.6 mln stg vs 84.6 mln stg loss consensus

* Catastrophe reserves 210 mln stg vs yr-ago 110 mln

* Takes 11 mln stg fine art loss (Adds chairman comment, analyst reaction, shares)

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Aug 1 - Bermuda-based insurer Hiscox on Monday reported a bigger than expected loss after catastrophe claims nearly doubled as a result of the Japanese earthquake and other disasters.

Hiscox, whose insurance covers a wide range of items, from oil refineries to fine art and vintage cars, made a pretax loss of 85.6 million pounds ($140.5 million) in the first half of 2011, compared with a profit of 97.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a loss of 84.6 million pounds, according to a consensus forecast calculated by the company.

The deterioration came as Hiscox set aside 210 million pounds to absorb catastrophe claims in the first six months, up from 110 million pounds a year earlier.

Earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand, floods in Australia and tornadoes in the U.S. caused $265 billion of damage in the first six months of 2011, making it the costliest year for natural disasters on record, according to Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), the world's No. 1 reinsurer.

Rival insurers Beazley and Travelers have also reported first-half losses because of big natural disaster claims, and analysts expect others to follow suit.

Hiscox chairman Robert Hiscox said the company was selling more catastrophe insurance at higher prices in response to the natural disasters, though price increases in the broader market were more muted.

"The swing has come, and feast does follow famine in our business," he said in an interview.

"Losses may be painful to announce, but they do have a good effect."

Hiscox shares were up 1.3 percent by 0810 GMT, while the FTSE 250 share index was up 0.7 percent. The stock has risen 7.6 percent in the year to date, outpacing a 5.6 percent increase in the FTSE non-life insurance index .

"2011 is pretty much a write-off in terms of financial performance, but the benefits in terms of improving rates will be seen in 2012, and Hiscox is one of the best positioned to take advantage," analysts at Peel Hunt wrote in a note.

Hiscox is expected to edge back into the black over the second half, with analysts pencilling in a pretax profit of 11 million pounds for the year as a whole, according to the company's own poll.

Hiscox's first-half loss also reflected a 17 million pound payout to cover the cost of repatriating clients' employees during the unrest in Libya and Egypt, and a further 11 million pound hit from the damage and theft of valuable paintings in Europe. (reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Will Waterman)