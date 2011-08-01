UPDATE 2-Insurer Hiscox sinks to loss as disaster claims soar

* H1 loss 85.6 mln stg vs 84.6 mln stg loss consensus
* Catastrophe reserves 210 mln stg vs yr-ago 110 mln
* Takes 11 mln stg fine art loss
(Adds chairman comment, analyst reaction, shares)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Aug 1 - Bermuda-based insurer Hiscox on
Monday reported a bigger than expected loss after catastrophe
claims nearly doubled as a result of the Japanese earthquake and
other disasters.
Hiscox, whose insurance covers a wide range of items, from
oil refineries to fine art and vintage cars, made a pretax loss
of 85.6 million pounds ($140.5 million) in the first half of
2011, compared with a profit of 97.2 million pounds a year
earlier.
Analysts had expected a loss of 84.6 million pounds,
according to a consensus forecast calculated by the company.
The deterioration came as Hiscox set aside 210 million
pounds to absorb catastrophe claims in the first six months, up
from 110 million pounds a year earlier.
Earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand, floods in Australia
and tornadoes in the U.S. caused $265 billion of damage in the
first six months of 2011, making it the costliest year for
natural disasters on record, according to Munich Re (MUVGn.DE),
the world's No. 1 reinsurer.
Rival insurers Beazley and Travelers have
also reported first-half losses because of big natural disaster
claims, and analysts expect others to follow suit.
Hiscox chairman Robert Hiscox said the company was selling
more catastrophe insurance at higher prices in response to the
natural disasters, though price increases in the broader market
were more muted.
"The swing has come, and feast does follow famine in our
business," he said in an interview.
"Losses may be painful to announce, but they do have a good
effect."
Hiscox shares were up 1.3 percent by 0810 GMT, while the
FTSE 250 share index was up 0.7 percent. The stock has
risen 7.6 percent in the year to date, outpacing a 5.6 percent
increase in the FTSE non-life insurance index .
"2011 is pretty much a write-off in terms of financial
performance, but the benefits in terms of improving rates will
be seen in 2012, and Hiscox is one of the best positioned to
take advantage," analysts at Peel Hunt wrote in a note.
Hiscox is expected to edge back into the black over the
second half, with analysts pencilling in a pretax profit of 11
million pounds for the year as a whole, according to the
company's own poll.
Hiscox's first-half loss also reflected a 17 million pound
payout to cover the cost of repatriating clients' employees
during the unrest in Libya and Egypt, and a further 11 million
pound hit from the damage and theft of valuable paintings in
Europe.
(reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Will Waterman)